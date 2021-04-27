Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

There is no question that tech stocks, particularly software companies, have powered the market higher since the March 2020 bottom. The shift to remote work has forced corporations to increase spending not only on cloud computing, but also on ways to accelerate their digital transformation to stay competitive.

Few companies have benefited from this shift more than Microsoft (MSFT) which has seen its shares surge more than 10% over the past thirty days to near all-time highs. The software giant is set to report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings after the closing bell Tuesday. Sustained work and learn-from-home trends, which have driven increased demand for Microsoft services, particularly in the Intelligent Cloud segments, are expected to remain high.

The strong outlook has generated tons of bullish momentum for Microsoft stock which has rallied almost 15% in three weeks. The company’s strong execution track record is another reason for the increased confidence. Microsoft has surpassed profit expectations dating back twelve quarters, while missing revenue estimates only once. As such, Wall Street remains broadly positive about the company’s prospects to achieve double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2021, particularly given the strong growth rate within its Azure cloud platform.

Azure in 2021 is expected to surpass Amazon’s AWS. This raises the question whether all of this good news is already priced into the stock. Investors will also listen for comments regarding the the company's recently announced $19.7 billion all-cash deal for Nuance Communications (NUAN). The deal values Nuance at a 23% premium. Nuance's cloud and AI software is the key appeal in this deal. That, and other positive updates will be needed on Tuesday to keep the stock rally going.

For the quarter that ended March, the Redmond, Wash.-based tech giant is expected to earn $1.77 per share on revenue of $41.03 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $1.40 per share on $35.02 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending June, earnings are projected to rise 28% year over year to $7.40 per share, while full-year revenue of $164.26 billion would mark a year-over-year increase of 15%.

The strength of Microsoft’s Commercial Cloud business has been, and will continue to be, the catalyst for the stock’s strong performance. In the second quarter, the company delivered revenue growth of nearly 17% — its was highest in almost three years. Second quarter EPS of $2.03 per share crushed Street estimates by a whopping 39 cents which was the company’s widest EPS beat in almost five years.

Microsoft's intelligent cloud segment posted revenues of $14.6 billion, 7% above the company's guidance. Growth in Azure of 48% also topped Street estimates. Elsewhere, thanks to strong growth of Office Commercial products and cloud revenue, Microsoft posted a rise in Productivity and Business revenue. All told, Microsoft continues to demonstrate not only exceptional operating efficiency, but also tremendous operating leverage.

The fact that the company’s annual earnings are trending towards $8 per share, owing to 4% earnings yield combined with fast-rising cash flow underscores the strength of the Microsoft’s operation. And this suggests, even though the stock is trading at near all-time highs of $261, or around 30 times earnings, there is still tons of value to be had, given the aforementioned deal for Nuance. But for the stock to keep powering higher, Microsoft on Tuesday must provide strong guidance for the next quarter and fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.