Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Software giant Microsoft (MSFT) is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. Driven by the success of its Azure cloud platform, Microsoft shares have outperformed the market, rising 10% year to date, while S&P 500 is down more than 12%.

The strength of Microsoft’s Commercial Cloud business has been, and will continue to be, the catalyst for the stock’s strong return over the past year (up 40%). But investors want to know how much more runway the stock has left. Due to the work-from-home (WFH) shift, cloud platforms such as Microsoft’s Azure, have experienced a significant surge in demand.

Reports suggests that customers seeking some financial relief during the pandemic have experienced better negotiating relationships with Microsoft. What’s more, while Zoom Video (ZM) has been a darling during the WFH shift, Microsoft’s Teams collaboration suite has also seen a spike in use. On Wednesday investors will want some evidence that Azure and Teams can continue to chip away at Amazon’s cloud market lead and Zoom’s video rapid rise, respectively.

Microsoft’s rate of cloud success, which in recent years has helped drive revenue and earnings growth, is expected to be on display again this quarter. Beyond the cloud, analysts will pay close attention on the company's various other segment such as Surface tablets, LinkedIn and gaming results. The company’s guidance for Q4 (or no guidance) will also be a focal point. While Microsoft’s overall strategy is working on multiple fronts, there are still several unknowns — many of which may or may not be accurately reflected in the stock.

For the quarter that ended March, the Redmond, Wash.-based tech giant is expected to earn $1.28 per share on revenue of $33.93 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $1.14 per share on $30.57 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending June, earnings are projected to rise 17% year over year to $5.59 per share, while full-year revenue of $140.77 billion would mark a year-over-year increase of 12%.

In the second quarter, Microsoft delivered a top- and bottom-line beat, along with upside guidance, forecasting for Q3 revenues to come in the range of $34.1 billion and $34.9 billion which would mark a year-over-year growth of 12% to 14%, respectively. Its intelligent cloud segment, which is comprised of server products and cloud services such as Azure, is expected to grow at the fastest pace. This guidance, however, was issued prior to the coronavirus outbreak which has caused major economic disruptions across the globe.

The standout performer was with the Azure public cloud business which delivered 62% revenue growth and noticeably outpacing Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS growth of around 37%. Microsoft’s aggressive move towards its Intelligent Cloud business continues to work. A key question will be, what will the growth gap with AWS look like? As noted, the pandemic has also brought Skype and its work-focused communication platform, Teams to the forefront. Can Microsoft effectively compete with Zoom, Cisco’s (CSCO) Webex and collaboration tools from Slack (WORK)?

All told, given Microsoft strong execution track record, combined with the essential utility of subscription-based business products such as Office 365 suite, it would be a mistake to part with Microsoft stock in any environment.

