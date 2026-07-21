Microsoft, Mistral Expand AI Partnership With New Europe Compute Deal

(RTTNews) - Software giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its strategic partnership with French AI company Mistral with a new multibillion-dollar agreement to scale AI infrastructure in Europe.

Under the deal announced by Microsoft, Mistral will add GPU capacity using Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) latest Vera Rubin systems to increase availability for training, inference and large-scale deployment. Microsoft will leverage that capacity to support its cloud and AI services.

The partnership aims to bring Mistral's frontier models to Microsoft's platforms to give enterprises and regulated industries more control over data and operations.

Mistral's Medium 3.5 and OCR 4 models are now available in Microsoft Foundry. Medium 3.5 is also available in Microsoft Copilot Studio.

Microsoft said the models can be deployed across Azure cloud, cloud-connected, and fully disconnected Azure Local environments. This gives customers in regulated sectors flexibility to meet data residency, sovereignty and resilience requirements.

Microsoft and Mistral will also pursue a joint go-to-market plan in Europe and globally, and will fund proofs of concept and offer Azure credits to accelerate customer adoption.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Microsoft are currently losing 0.64 percent, changing hands at $399.83.

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