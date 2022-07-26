Microsoft misses quarterly revenue estimates on stronger dollar

Adds details on net income, background

July 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by a stronger dollar and tough competition from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O in the booming cloud-computing space.

Competition in the sector has ramped up since the lockdowns as more businesses seek to move computing and data storage to the cloud.

Shares of the Redmond, Washington-based company fell about 3% in trading after the bell. The stock has lost about 25% this year.

Microsoft also faces pressure from a stronger greenback as it gets about half of its revenue from outside the United States. That led the company to lower its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts in June.

It reported revenue of $51.87 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $46.15 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $52.44 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income rose to $16.74 billion, or $2.23 per share, during the quarter ended June 30, from $16.46 billion, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

