Microsoft micromanages tech jitters

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Giant companies tend to be slow and reliable, and profit warnings are rare. So it’s unusual that Microsoft decided to alert https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0000789019/000119312522165839/d295016dex991.htm investors on Thursday that revenue would fall about 1% short of guidance, and earnings per share 2%, because of a strong dollar. The $2 trillion technology giant, whose stock was off just 1.6%, has good reason to handhold investors.

Microsoft often exceeds guidance, and lately, tempering expectations has proved wise. Other firms like Amazon.com have unpleasantly surprised investors. The $1.2 trillion e-commerce giant’s stock is off by a quarter in the past year while Microsoft is up 7%.

A currency-caused slowdown doesn’t reflect any problems in operations. Still, Microsoft is richly valued relative to historic multiples, at about 9 times estimated revenue over the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv. Five years ago, it was valued at 5 times.

Small changes to its earnings might alarm investors, especially with the Nasdaq Composite Index off 25% in the year-to-date. Future warnings more specifically about the business will be harder to shake off. For now, Microsoft’s micromanaging has softened the blow.

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Ant’s board revamp is a promising sign of rehab

Tsingtao gives investors something to cheer about

Dr Martens’ acid-proof boots also resist inflation

Saipem takes baby step towards sounder footing

Peltz board seat bolsters Unilever’s M&A brand

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.