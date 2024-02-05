Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Tesla and Nvidia are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 5, 2024 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms META, Amazon AMZN, Apple AAPL, Alphabet GOOGL, Tesla TSLA and Nvidia NVDA.

Magnificent 7 Earnings Results Solidify Market Leadership

We have seen some awe-inspiring results from Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Amazon in recent days that reconfirm their leadership position in this market.

These companies, along with their peers in the ‘Magnificent 7’ group of stocks – Apple, Alphabet, Tesla and Nvidia – led the market higher last year, and that momentum has continued this year.

Other than Tesla, whose results disappointed the market once again and reflected the fourth quarter in a row of disappointing results, all of the other Mag 7 members that have reported came out with impressive growth numbers. The market wasn’t particularly impressed with the Alphabet and Apple reports, but they came out with Q4 earnings growth of +51.8% and +13.1%, respectively.

Tesla’s earnings were down -45.8% in Q3 on +3.5% higher revenues, as the EV-maker continued to grapple with weakening margins in an increasingly competitive EV market.

Using estimates for Nvidia, which will be coming out with its December-quarter results on February 21st, and actual results for the other six members of the group, total Q4 earnings for the group are expected to be up +48.7% from the same period last year on +14.5% higher revenues.

Please note that the Mag 7 companies currently account for 28.6% of the S&P 500 index’s total market capitalization and are expected to bring in 19.5% of the index’s total earnings in 2024. For 2023 Q4, the Mag 7 group has a bigger weightage, bringing in 23.1% of all S&P 500 earnings.

Given their enormous earnings power and growth profiles, it is hard to argue with the group’s market leadership. Importantly, analysts had been raising their estimates for the group even before the December-quarter results, with these numbers now adding to the positive revision momentum.

Beyond these mega-cap players, total Q4 earnings for the Technology sector as a whole are expected to be up +24.2% from the same period last year on +8.1% higher revenues.

The Earnings Big Picture

This week’s blockbuster Tech results has pushed the aggregate earnings growth picture for the S&P 500 index to +4.3% from last week’s +1.1% growth pace. Excluding the contribution from the Mag 7 stocks, Q4 earnings for the rest of the index would be down -4.2%.

Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all the results that came out through Friday, February 2nd, we now have Q4 results from 230 S&P 500 members, or 46% of the index’s total membership.

We have more than 500 companies on deck to report results this week, including 106 S&P 500 members. This week’s line-up includes a who’s who of the index, including Disney, Elli Lilly, MacDonalds, DuPont, Caterpillar, Ford, Pepsi, Chipotle, Uber, PayPal, Expedia, and many others.

Total Q4 earnings for the 230 index members that have reported already are up +4.2% from the same period last year on +2.8% higher revenues, with 81.3% beating EPS estimates and 63.9% beating revenue estimates.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>> Q4 Earnings: Tech Flexes Strong Growth

