Microsoft makes 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo -Tweet

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the gaming title "Call of Duty" to Nintendo 7974.T platforms, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King," Spencer also tweeted.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.