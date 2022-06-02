US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft lowers revenue, profit forecasts on forex impact

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Microsoft Corp on Thursday lowered its forecast for profit and revenue in the fourth quarter, citing a hit from a stronger dollar.

Adds details, share movement

June 2 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Thursday lowered its forecast for profit and revenue in the fourth quarter, citing a hit from a stronger dollar.

The company expects revenue for the quarter to be between $51.94 billion and $52.74 billion, down from its prior range of $52.40 billion to $53.20 billion.

It cut the profit view to between $2.24 and $2.32 per share, from a prior expectation of $2.28 to $2.35 per share.

Analysts are forecasting a net income of $17.51 billion, or $2.33 per share, on revenue of $52.87 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Microsoft had in April forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services.

But a soaring U.S. dollar has pressured the profits of U.S. multinational companies that convert foreign currency into dollars, adding to corporate worries over soaring inflation and pushing some to more actively seek ways to hedge their earnings.

Shares of Microsoft were down 2% in premarket trading, weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular