Microsoft lowers revenue, profit forecasts on forex impact

June 2 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Thursday lowered its forecast for profit and revenue in the fourth quarter, citing a hit from unfavorable currency movements.

The company cut the profit view to $2.24 to $2.32 per share, from a prior expectation of $2.28 to $2.35 per share.

It now expects revenue between $51.94 billion and $52.74 billion, compared with its prior range of $52.40 billion to $53.20 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

