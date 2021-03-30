Microsoft, LinkedIn To Further Aid Job Seekers, Employers Move To Skills-based Economy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced Tuesday it will launch the next stage of its partnership with its subsidiary LinkedIn Corp. to help job seekers and employers move to a skills-based economy.

The two companies have already helped over 30 million people in 249 countries and territories gain access to digital skills, topping its initial goal of 25 million last June. Microsoft is now extending the commitment to help 250,000 companies make a skills-based hire in 2021.

The announcement builds on Microsoft's efforts to help people by extending through 2021 free LinkedIn Learning and Microsoft Learn courses and low-cost certifications that align to 10 of the most in-demand jobs.

The next stage of the initiative sets a new foundation for a skills-based economy through a suite of new tools and platforms designed to connect skilled job seekers with employers.

LinkedIn plans to help 250,000 companies make skills-based hires this year through new and existing hiring products.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will supplement LinkedIn's work to promote far-reaching digital skills opportunities, including Career Coach, a Microsoft Teams for Education app powered by LinkedIn that provides personalized guidance for higher education students to navigate their career journey.

As part of the initiative, Microsoft has worked closely with its nonprofit partners to help provide wrap-around support with coaching, mentoring and networking to nearly 6 million learners.

