Microsoft Likely to Offer Segregated Windows 10 Updates

Microsoft MSFT is reportedly looking for a smarter way for introducing new updates on Windows 10. Per the data provided by News18, in order to make the update process faster, the company is likely to provide features and security updates as separate downloads.



The company plans to provide separate downloads from the Microsoft Store for updating security and features. This will help prevent the rollout of a separate large update. The process is expected to offer key updates and patches faster.



The process will also help individuals with limited internet connectivity to download essential updates ahead of those which are optional.



Establishing New Processes for Windows Update



Lately, Microsoft has been facing issues with its Windows updates. Notably, the company provided broken updates in consecutive months, which in turn led users to complain about the operating system.



Nevertheless, we believe Microsoft’s Windows update track record will make a comeback on its update streamlining.



However, it is yet to be seen if the rollout of such segregated updates will lead to an imbalance in the way users update their versions of Windows. Also, Microsoft might find a solution for pushing both automatic and downloadable updates in a tandem.



We expect Microsoft’s continued efforts to bolster the Windows update process to yield prudently in the long haul.

Efforts to Boost Windows Experience Bode Well



With Windows 10, Microsoft can offer a seamless experience across devices, further improving its BYOD prospects. Moreover, the company has been adding new features to the system to enhance user engagement.



According to an insight from the Express, Microsoft’s November 2019 Windows update introduced several refinements. The update introduced a new search bar to File Explorer, allowing the tool to navigate through files that are stored both in the cloud and locally.



Further, Microsoft is adding games and features, including the Cortana personal assistant for quick access to and interaction with the desired content and people and the Windows 10 integration that will allow streaming on connected Windows 10 computing devices.



Recently, Microsoft also made a slew of announcements at the E3 2019. The company showcased a plethora of new games, comprising 11 world premieres and 14 from Xbox Game Studios as part of Xbox Briefing. Additionally, Microsoft has tied Bing into its Windows 10 OS as the default search cum assistant for users.



Successive iterations of Windows platforms have continued to generate solid revenues and cash flows for the company. This upbeat momentum will likely continue on enterprise adoption of Windows 10 and the consumer shift to Windows-as-a-service.



Wrapping Up



Apart from a solid footing in the OS platform, Microsoft enjoys a dominant position in the desktop PC market.



Additionally, the company is gaining from a robust presence in the cloud computing market, through its Azure platform. It offers a hybrid cloud solution that enables the integration of the existing IT infrastructure with the public cloud.



It is also increasingly entering into strategic collaborations with competitors like salesforce CRM, Oracle ORCL, AT&T and even Alphabet’s GOOGL Google to improve the experience of Microsoft platforms.



Such well-chalked efforts are likely to keep boosting the company’s performance and help it maintain the leading position in the computer software space.



