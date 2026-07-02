Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Launches Frontier Company, Commits $2.5 Bln To Enterprise AI Adoption

July 02, 2026 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has launched Microsoft Frontier Company, a new operating business focused on helping enterprises design, deploy and continuously improve artificial intelligence systems, backed by a $2.5 billion investment.

The company said it will embed 6,000 industry and engineering experts with customers to co-develop AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes while protecting proprietary data and intellectual property.

Microsoft said Frontier Company combines deep industry knowledge, change management capabilities and AI engineering to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

The new organization will support customers in selecting and integrating AI models from multiple providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft AI and open-source models, rather than locking them into a single platform.

Rodrigo Kede Lima has been appointed president of Microsoft Frontier Company.

Microsoft said early projects with customers including London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Land O'Lakes, Unilever, and Novo Nordisk have already delivered measurable results. The company will also work with consulting partners such as Accenture, Capgemini, EY, KPMG, and PwC to expand the initiative globally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.