Microsoft Launches Employee Experience Platform Viva

(RTTNews) - With work-from-home or working remotely becoming the new normal for employees amidst the ongoing pandemic, technology giant Microsoft Corp. has rolled out the Microsoft Viva platform for employees to earn, grow and thrive, with new experiences that integrate with the productivity and collaboration capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

Viva is claimed to be the first employee experience platform to bring tools for employee engagement, communications, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of their work. This will help employees to stay connected and continue their learning process for their growth in the company.

The new platform focuses on the daily needs of employees at work and enables companies to integrate their fragmented workplace tools and provide them in the flow of work.

Microsoft is initially rolling out the platform with a set of four modules - Viva Connections, Viva Insights, Viva Learning, and Viva Topics - that will help customers integrate their existing employee experience systems and tools with Viva.

The platform targets a market of $300 billion in annual spend for Employee Experience Platforms (EXP), which currently spans a fragmented market of services, infrastructure and hundreds of tools. Many of these tools go undiscovered and underutilized by employees as they are fragmented.

"As the world of work changes, the next horizon of innovation will come from a focus on creativity, engagement and wellbeing so organizations can build cultures of resilience and ingenuity," said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Viva is powered by Teams and Microsoft 365 .

Microsoft, along with a global network of services partners, including Accenture, Avanade, PwC and EY, will provide consulting and advisory services to help customers optimize their existing employee experience investments by bringing them together with Microsoft Viva.

