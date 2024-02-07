News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft launches Copilot internally to boost AI adoption by developers - Business Insider

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 07, 2024 — 04:02 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O is launching Microsoft 365 Copilot tool for employees as it looks to get more developers to use artificial intelligence, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

The company has been running pilot tests to up the usage of AI tools among its community of developers and was planning a wider release of Microsoft 365 to its teams for the first time, the report said, citing an internal message.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's investment and partnership with OpenAI, along with rapidly growing cloud business thanks to customers looking to build AI applications, has made Microsoft the world's most valuable company, surpassing Apple AAPL.O.

The Copilot tool is Microsoft's generative AI assistant, built using OpenAI's large language models. The Microsoft 365 Copilot product is an iteration of the tool in the company's productivity suite which includes Word, Outlook and Teams.

In November, Microsoft started selling Copilot, an AI assistant that can summarize an email inbox or craft a slide show, for $30 per month.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.