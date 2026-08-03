Microsoft Just Proved that AI Spending Can Pay Off. Here's How the Company Separates Itself From Other AI Stocks.

Key Points

Microsoft Azure cloud revenue surged to a record $100 billion in fiscal 2026.

The company's paid Copilot seats jumped to 30 million.

Microsoft's capex hasn't reduced its free cash flow as much as Meta's or Alphabet's.

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Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently reported its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, and investors couldn't have been more impressed. Shares surged by double-digit percentages in the two days after the company's results were released.

Investor enthusiasm came as Microsoft reported $100 billion in sales from its Azure cloud computing company for the year, and its Copilot subscriptions rose by nearly 50%.

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The growth was spurred by Microsoft's massive uptick in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending, proving that big investments are paying off for some tech companies.

Meta and Alphabet haven't been so lucky. Here's how Microsoft is converting its AI investments into revenue while its competitors aren't seeing the same results.

Microsoft's big AI investments are paying off

Microsoft had two major highlights from its latest results, the first of which was the $100 billion in Azure cloud revenue for the fiscal year, an impressive 33% increase from 2025.

As a cloud company, Microsoft rents out its capacity to enterprises and other companies, rather than using its AI data capacity solely for its own services. That's in contrast to Meta, which mostly uses its artificial intelligence infrastructure for AI tools within its services. Meta recently started charging developers for access to Muse Spark, but it's nowhere near the size of Microsoft's cloud business.

Azure's sales growth shows that when Microsoft invests directly in AI data center capacity, it can dramatically increase sales. Because Microsoft and Meta have fundamentally different businesses, shareholders are highly skeptical that Meta can recoup its AI costs, while they've been mostly positive recently about Microsoft's AI investments.

This leads us to the second highlight for Microsoft, its 30 million paid Copilot seats. That's a nearly 50% increase from the end of April, when the company had over 20 million paid seats.

Paid AI subscribers are one of the most direct ways to show shareholders that AI spending is working, because they indicate that customers see value in the AI services being offered and are willing to pay for them.

Microsoft's free-cash-flow situation is different, too

Shareholders often consider how much free cash flow a company has -- the cash left over after paying for its operations and maintaining its assets -- because it's a good indicator of a company's overall financial health.

Record AI spending is decimating the free cash flow of many tech companies, with Meta's plunging 91% in the most recent quarter to just $784 million. And Alphabet's free cash flow has plummeted, falling to negative $5.9 billion in the second quarter, down from positive free cash flow of about $25 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Microsoft's capital expenditures (capex) of $175 billion (adjusted from $190 billion, due to an accounting change) are certainly weighing on the company's free cash flow, but it's not as bad as its peers'. Free cash flow is down just 23% from the year-ago quarter and is still relatively high at $19.6 billion.

I still believe Alphabet's AI spending could eventually pay off for the company, because it's in a similar position as Microsoft. It rents out cloud services to customers with Google Cloud and charges for its AI agent through Google Gemini. But its stock has been punished lately, in part because of its evaporating free cash flow.

What Microsoft shareholders should be looking for

Microsoft indicated that its capex spending will continue, with management saying on theearnings callthat it will exceed $50 billion in Q1.

While investors rewarded Microsoft for its Azure growth, rising Copilot subscriptions, and modest free-cash-flow declines (relative to peers), the company will need to keep the good times coming.

Tech investors have already shown they're not willing to let companies spend without regard to growth, which means Microsoft shareholders will want to keep a close eye on Azure sales growth and Copilot subscription increases.

Any slowdown in these two areas, as capex spending increases, would indicate that Microsoft's AI spending isn't yielding the results it wants. Meta's and Alphabet's share price declines over the past few months are a good reminder that investors are keeping a close eye on AI returns on investment.

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.