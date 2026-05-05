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Microsoft Just Launched a Major Voluntary Buyout -- What It Signals for Investors and the Future of Its Workforce

May 05, 2026 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Microsoft is offering voluntary buyouts to some older, long-tenured employees to trim headcount costs.

  • Investors should watch uptake, one-time charges, and any impact on margins and growth projects.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) new voluntary buyout program could trim costs, reshape its workforce, and test how far it can streamline without hurting innovation. Watch the video below to see what this move might mean for investors and employees.

*This video was published on April 24, 2026.

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Jeff Santoro has positions in Microsoft. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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