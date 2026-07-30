Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported its fourth-quarter earnings for its 2026 fiscal year (FY2026). Investors liked what they heard, pushing MSFT up over 16% in midday trading after the report.

For once, good news is good news. The two biggest takeaways from the report were the strong growth in the company’s Azure business (i.e., cloud computing) and its capital expenditures (CapEx), which struck a balance of commitment, restraint, and a return on that investment.

The response after the report must be a relief to buy-and-hold shareholders who have suffered through a steep drop in MSFT since October 2025. Early signals from analysts suggest that this may be the start of a broader rally.

However, it’s important to look at the bigger story behind the rally. This wasn’t just about a beat-and-raise quarter. MSFT had been punished by a bearish narrative focused on artificial intelligence spending without payoff. This report changed that.

Azure Growth Tops Expectations and Raises the Bar Again

It’s important not to gloss over the sequential growth in Microsoft’s cloud business. The 43% growth beat analyst estimates of around 41%. That 41% was already a high bar, given the 40% sequential growth the company delivered in the prior quarter.

More impressively, Microsoft is guiding for 45% growth in Azure in Q1 of FY2027. The significance of that number becomes evident in the company’s CapEx guidance.

Commercial bookings and backlogs tell the same story from a different angle. Remaining performance obligation (RPO) hit $678 billion, up 84% year over year. Even stripping out OpenAI commitments, RPO still grew 25%. That shows that Microsoft is converting demand into contracted, multi-year revenue.

Copilot adoption crossed 30 million paid seats in Microsoft 365, a scale milestone bulls have been waiting on. It's the clearest evidence yet that AI monetization is moving from pilot programs to paycheck-line-item status for enterprise customers.

Microsoft's CapEx Spending Finally Looks Sustainable

If Microsoft is growing its cloud business at approximately 40%, it had to post a CapEx number showing that all the growth wasn’t being consumed by its infrastructure spend.

In the quarter, Microsoft spent $41 billion on CapEx. That was in line with its prior guidance. It also projected CapEx spending for FY2027 at around $175 billion. That coincides with the $190 billion it forecasts to spend in calendar year 2026.

It wasn’t exactly like threading a needle; a better analogy might be that Microsoft is forecasting a Goldilocks level of spending (not too hot, not too cold), backed by AI-related revenue.

This is the psychological pivot point for the stock. Investors spent nine months punishing Microsoft for accelerating CapEx spending without evidence of return. But the skepticism is fading away as analysts see revenue growth outrunning the spending growth

Strong Cash Flow Supports Microsoft's AI Investment Strategy

Investors were also closely focused on the company’s free cash flow (FCF). In Q3 FY2027, Microsoft reported negative FCF, largely due to CapEx. This quarter’s $19.6 billion was 23% lower year over year. However, it was still positive. Furthermore, the company says it will be FCF positive for all of FY2027.

Operating cash flow rose 30% to $55.4 billion, the figure that matters most for a company still self-funding a historic infrastructure buildout. Microsoft also returned $10.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a signal it isn't sacrificing capital returns for AI spending.

Microsoft Stock Breaks Above Key Technical Levels

The chart backs up the fundamental story. MSFT gapped up from the open in a 16% single-day move. That represented a decisive break above both the 50-day SMA ($398.52) and the 200-day SMA ($433.85).

Reclaiming the 200-day moving average after a seven-month downtrend is a meaningful technical signal on its own. It suggests the long-term trend may be turning back up, not just bouncing on one good print.

A move this sharp will likely leave short-term momentum indicators like RSI in overbought territory. Traders should expect some consolidation or pullback risk in the near term, even if the longer-term trend has shifted bullish.

Analysts See More Upside for Microsoft Stock

The Microsoft analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show several analysts raised their price targets on MSFT following the report. The first several price targets came in below the consensus price target of $557.98. But even at the consensus, the stock would be trading at a new all-time high.

That gap between individual targets and the consensus is itself a tell. Analysts are still catching up to a stock that just erased months of skepticism in a single session. Expect more upward revisions in the days ahead as models get updated for the beat.

Microsoft had a strong quarter that is finally being recognized as such. In this hypersensitive market, the company will have to keep showing the return on its AI investment for the rally to continue through the rest of the year. But for now, the narrative around MSFT has changed, and that’s welcome news for shareholders.

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