Microsoft Joins Self-Driving Race in New Deal With Cruise, GM

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is making a bold bet on self-driving with Cruise and General Motors (NYSE: GM).

GM and Cruise said on Tuesday that they have entered into a "long-term strategic relationship" with the software giant to "accelerate the commercialization" of autonomous-vehicle technology.

Microsoft is joining GM, earlier Cruise investor Honda Motor, and institutional investors in a new investment round of more than $2 billion that will bring Cruise's post-money valuation to $30 billion, the companies said.

Cruise's self-driving electric taxis will use Microsoft's Azure cloud-computing platform. Image source: Cruise.

Under the deal, Cruise will deploy its autonomous taxis using Microsoft's Azure cloud-computing platform, and GM agrees to select Azure as its preferred public-cloud provider. In return, Microsoft will be able to draw on expertise from Cruise and GM to try to boost Azure's market penetration in transportation-related segments.

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, characterizing Microsoft as "the gold standard in the trustworthy democratization of technology," said that the tech giant will be a "force multiplier" as his company moves to commercialize its self-driving taxi fleet.

For Microsoft, the chance to work with Cruise — and to secure GM as a long-term client — helps its ongoing effort to compete with cloud rivals including Amazon's AWS and gives it a stake in an autonomous-vehicle player as the technology heads for the mainstream.

For Cruise, it's another big-league partner that could help it move closer — in both technology and investors' perceptions — to Waymo, the Alphabet-owned company widely seen as the self-driving leader.

Details of the size and timing of Microsoft's investment in Cruise hadn't yet been disclosed at press time.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Rosevear owns shares of Amazon and General Motors. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

