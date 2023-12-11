Microsoft Is THE One Tech Stock You Should Have in Your Portfolio Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Owning Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock should be a no-brainer, which has established an ecosystem for its quantum computing services through the Q# development suite. Early onboarding and community growth will drive optimism for MSFT stock and Q# as a leading quantum programming standard.

Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI will boost profitability from early 2024. In the recent quarter, the cloud segment experienced a 24% YoY growth, reaching $31.8 billion. Overall revenue is $56.5 billion, with an EPS of $2.99 and operating income of $27 billion—25% YoY growth. Microsoft’s 0.81% dividend yield is supported by robust cash flow.

Co-Pilot Feature and MSFT stock

In February 2023, Microsoft introduced Bing Chat, its AI chatbot powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT model. Recently rebranded as Copilot, the chatbot transitioned from public preview to general availability on Dec. 1. Microsoft has now announced new features, including the incorporation of OpenAI’s latest large language model, ChatGPT-4 Turbo, available immediately or scheduled for release in 2024.

Microsoft integrated OpenAI’s advanced AI art creation model, DALL-E 3, into Copilot. Users of the Microsoft Edge browser can now choose text from websites, prompting Copilot to rewrite it. There are plans to enhance image analysis using GPT-4, Bing image search, and web search data. A forthcoming Code Interpreter feature will enable users to generate Python code for answering questions.

Microsoft introduces Copilot’s ability to generate code for complex, natural-language requests, executing it in a secure environment to enhance response quality.

Users can upload/download files, incorporating personal data and code with Bing search results. Bing’s upcoming Deep Search feature, powered by GPT-4, will provide expanded search results for complex queries.

Partnership with FowardLane for AI Advancements

ForwardLane, an AI-powered Decision Intelligence platform, secured Microsoft IP Co-sell Ready status, enabling joint market initiatives with Microsoft worldwide. This partnership provides ForwardLane access to Microsoft’s vast resources, enhancing AI solutions for asset managers and financial services.

The company achieves IP Co-sell Ready status, showcasing its ability to collaborate on fund management solutions using Microsoft Azure and AI. The platform’s applications include simplified insights for asset management and personalized tools for wealth managers, such as automated communications and targeted campaigns.

ForwardLane CEO Nathan Stevenson remarked on the Microsoft partnership, stating that achieving IP Co-sell Ready status will expedite their goal of delivering intelligent personalization through AI to financial services. Access to Microsoft’s cloud capabilities enables collaboration on advanced AI applications for automated advisory experiences.

Shanghai Wants Microsoft to Promote AI

During a meeting with Microsoft President Brad Smith, Shanghai officials expressed their desire for Microsoft to promote AI technology to enhance local businesses.

Chen Jining, Shanghai’s Communist Party Secretary, indicated openness to collaboration with Microsoft on studying technology governance frameworks and standards.

The collaborative intent with Microsoft is to set standards for technology governance, emphasizing responsible AI use.

The partnership seeks to position Shanghai as a hub for innovation and digital transformation, recognizing AI’s potential to revolutionize global industries and boost efficiency.

