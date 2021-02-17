US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

Microsoft Corp's said on Wednesday it was investigating technical glitches on its workplace messaging app Teams, after hundreds of users reported issues, mainly related to a delay in receiving messages.

Changes sourcing

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O said on Wednesday it was investigating technical glitches on its workplace messaging app Teams, after hundreds of users reported issues, mainly related to a delay in receiving messages.

People have heavily relied on Teams, among other apps like Slack, for remote work and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Microsoft said the delayed messaging issue was affecting users in the Americas and its Teams live events feature might also be impacted.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More