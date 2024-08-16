Microsoft Introduces Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27686

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) has announced the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27686 for Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel.

The build includes new Windows Sandbox Client Preview, consisting of runtime clipboard detection, audio and video input control, and the ability to share folders with the host at runtime.

"We've made optimizations to improve battery life for PCs running Build 27686+ in the Canary Channel," Microsoft said in a blog post.

The tech giant has also included more command line support in the preview. Notably, the format command from a command line prompt would create up to 2TB partitions without having to install third-party apps or use the PowerShell prompt.

Additionally, it fixed a bug that caused the battery icon on the lock screen to be out of sync with the battery level.

"To help us evaluate future improvements in network performance, your device may periodically run network tests in the background to collect diagnostic data. These tests will use a small amount of data (up to 10MB/day) and will only run on Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections that are not marked as metered. This will only occur on PCs in the Canary Channel running Build 27686 and higher," the company added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.