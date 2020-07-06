Microsoft interested in buying Warner Bros' gaming unit - The Information
July 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O has expressed interest in buying Warner Bros' gaming unit, The Information reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/31OVV9x)
Warner Bros parent AT&T Inc T.N was discussing a sale of its Interactive Entertainment gaming division that owns popular videogame "Mortal Kombat" for a deal that could be worth about $4 billion, CNBC reported last month.
Microsoft and AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment on The Information report.
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'