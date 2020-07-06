Microsoft interested in buying Warner Bros' gaming unit - The Information

July 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O has expressed interest in buying Warner Bros' gaming unit, The Information reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/31OVV9x)

Warner Bros parent AT&T Inc T.N was discussing a sale of its Interactive Entertainment gaming division that owns popular videogame "Mortal Kombat" for a deal that could be worth about $4 billion, CNBC reported last month.

Microsoft and AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment on The Information report.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

