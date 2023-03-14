US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft inks licensing deal with cloud gaming provider Boosteroid

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 14, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O on Tuesday signed a 10-year licensing deal to bring Activision's ATVI.O Call of Duty franchise to cloud gaming provider Boosteroid's platform, a move partly aimed at allaying competition concerns over its Activision acquisition.

The Activision bid announced in January last year, Microsoft's biggest ever deal, aims to boost its firepower in the booming videogaming market against leaders Tencent 0700.HK and Sony 6758.T, and lay the base for its investment in metaverse.

Ukraine-based Boosteroid's access to Call of Duty is conditional on regulatory approval for the Activision deal. The agreement will also bring Microsoft's Xbox PC games to Boosteroid's cloud gaming platform.

"We believe in the power of games to bring people together. That's why Xbox is committed to give everyone more ways to play their favorite games, across devices," said Phil Spencer, chief executive of Microsoft's gaming division.

"Bringing Xbox PC games to Boosteroid members, including Activision Blizzard titles such as 'Call of Duty' once the deal closes, is yet another step in realizing that vision," he said.

Microsoft has similar licensing deals with Nvidia NVDA.O, Nintendo 7974.T and U.S. distributor Valve Corp, owner of the world's largest video game distribution platform, Steam.

EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve Microsoft's takeover of Activision conditional on such licensing deals, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters. The UK watchdog however could be more difficult to convince.

In addition to Ukraine, Boosteroid also has gamers in the United States, the United Kingdom and EU countries.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI
NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.