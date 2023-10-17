News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft in talks to sign on Amazon as customer in $1 bln cloud tools deal - Insider

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

October 17, 2023 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds background, details from paragraph 2

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O is preparing to bring Amazon.com AMZN.O as a customer for its 365 cloud productivity tools in a deal worth over $1 billion, news site Insider reported on Tuesday, citing an internal document and a person familiar with the matter.

The e-commerce giant has committed the amount for over five years and to secure more than one million Microsoft 365 license seats, according to the report.

Microsoft, whose shares gained nearly 1% in extended trading following the report, and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Amazon is expected to start setting up the new systems in early November, the report said, adding that the company currently uses a local, on premise version of Microsoft's Office products.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.