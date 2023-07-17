Microsoft in talks to extend deal contract with Activision -source

By Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O is in talks about an extension of its acquisition contract with video game maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O, which is set to expire on Tuesday, so the parties can overcome the remaining regulatory hurdles to their $69 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The expiration of the contract would not automatically lead to the collapse of the deal, as it simply affords either company the right to walk away from the transaction.

Nonetheless, Microsoft has been seeking the contract extension to ensure that Activision is not wooed by another potential acquirer or has a change of heart, the source said.

Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

