Microsoft In Advanced Talks To Buy Nuance Communications For About $16 Bln : Report

(RTTNews) - Microsoft corp. (MSFT) is in advanced talks to buy speech-recognition company Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) for about $16 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with matter.

The price being discussed could value Nuance at about $56 per share. A deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said.

The possible agreement would be Microsoft's second-largest to date, after its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016.

Microsoft had considered buying the U.S. operations of video-sharing app TikTok last year, and last month it completed the $7.5 billion acquisition of video game maker Zenimax.

