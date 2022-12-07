Microsoft in 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

Adds comment from Nintendo, background

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the gaming title "Call of Duty" to Nintendo 7974.T platforms, the chief executive officer of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The agreement will bring the popular first-person shooter series from Activision Blizzard ATVI.O to Nintendo game consoles for the first time.

Nintendo said the Microsoft announcement was true but declined to comment further.

The announcement comes after Microsoft's planned $69 billion acquisition of the "Call of Duty" maker raised concern among regulators that the deal could stifle competition.

Microsoft competes with Sony Group Corp 6758.T and Nintendo in the global video game industry, which saw strong growth in recent years with people spending more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Robert Birsel)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.