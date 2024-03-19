News & Insights

Microsoft hires DeepMind co-founder Suleyman to head new consumer AI organization

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 19, 2024 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

Adds details on leadership positions throughout

March 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O has hired the co-founder of Alphabet's GOOGL.O DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman, to head its newly formed organization called Microsoft AI, the tech giant said on Tuesday.

Suleyman will join as chief executive of the venture, focused on advancing Copilot and its other consumer artificial intelligence products, and will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"As part of this transition, Mikhail Parakhin and his entire team, including Copilot, Bing, and Edge; and Misha Bilenko and the GenAI team will move to report to Mustafa," stated a blog post, sharing an earlier message from Nadella to employees.

Karén Simonyan, co-founder and chief scientist of AI company Inflection will be joining the group as chief scientist.

Several members of the Inflection team have chosen to join Mustafa and Simonyan at Microsoft, according to the blog post.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

