Microsoft Hikes Dividend; To Buy Back Up To $60 Bln Of Shares

September 16, 2024 — 09:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced that it declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, reflecting an 8 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable December 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 21, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be November 21, 2024.

The company noted that its board approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $60 billion in share repurchases. The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.

In addition, the company announced the date for the 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held December 10, 2024. Shareholders at the close of business on September 30, 2024, the record date, will be entitled to vote their shares.

