Microsoft halts donations through 2022 to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

David Shepardson Reuters
Microsoft Corp said Friday it will suspend all donations by its political action committee through 2022 to all U.S. lawmakers who voted to object to the certification of Joe Biden's election as president.

The company will also suspend contributions for state officials and organizations who supported objections or suggested the election should be overturned through the same period.

Microsoft said Friday it "will promote and join a conversation with other businesses and organizations that want to strengthen democracy. Recent events have raised issues of importance to (political action committees) across the business community."

