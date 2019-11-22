Microsoft Granted License To Export Software To Huawei

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. has been granted a license from the U.S. government to export mass-market software to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Reuters reported citing an email.

Reuters quoted a Microsoft spokesman as saying, "On November 20, the U.S. Department of Commerce granted Microsoft's request for a license to export mass-market software to Huawei. We appreciate the Department's action in response to our request."

The Commerce Department reportedly received around 300 license requests to sell goods to Huawei and half of these had been processed. Among these, half had been approved and the rest denied. The approved licenses include cellphone components and non-electronic components.

The U.S. government's third 90-day license extension given to Huawei would allow U.S. companies to continue doing business with the Chinese firm, the world's largest telecom equipment maker.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross stated that the Department would continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that its innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten national security.

The license extension comes amid the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's plan to vote on a proposal later in November to designate Huawei and another Chinese company ZTE Corp., as national security risks.

The Chinese telecoms giant was blacklisted in May over national security concerns. The company was added to the United States' "entity list." Trump also signed then an executive order essentially banning the company stating that it had close ties with the Chinese government. The ban primarily aimed at keeping equipment made by the Chinese company out of the 5G network in the U.S.

Huawei reportedly has been awaiting for a license for Google to supply its mobile services to new models. Google services including Play Store for apps are in much demand.

