Microsoft Fires Two More Employees Over Protests Against Israeli Military Contracts

August 29, 2025 — 06:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) has dismissed two additional employees, Nisreen Jaradat and Julius Shan, for their involvement in recent protests targeting the company's cloud-computing contracts with the Israeli military and government, according to organizers from the activist group No Azure for Apartheid.

The firings follow escalating demonstrations that have increasingly disrupted the tech giant's operations and public image.

The dismissals come just a day after Microsoft terminated two other employees who live-streamed themselves inside the office of company president Brad Smith during a protest. Jaradat, a Palestinian employee, had also circulated a mass email internally criticizing

Microsoft's stance on Gaza and alleging mistreatment within the workplace, bypassing the company's restrictions on certain language related to Palestine.

The No Azure for Apartheid campaign has intensified pressure on Microsoft throughout 2025, staging multiple high-profile actions. Earlier this year, protesters interrupted executive presentations, attempted to occupy the headquarters plaza, and poured red paint over a company sign—an act that led to 18 arrests.

The latest occupation inside Smith's office triggered an emergency press conference, where Smith said the company was investigating potential misuse of Azure in Israel but stressed that the activists' tactics were "not ok."

Despite mounting internal dissent, Microsoft has declined to issue a formal public response beyond Smith's remarks. The controversy underscores growing tensions within the tech industry as employees challenge corporate ties to government and defense contracts, particularly in conflict zones.

