Microsoft finds Iranian hackers targeted a U.S. presidential campaign

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI

Microsoft Corp said on Friday it saw "significant" cyber activity by a threat group, which the software company believes originated from Iran and is linked to its government.

The targeted accounts were associated with a U.S. presidential campaign, current and former U.S. government officials, journalists covering global politics and prominent Iranians living outside Iran, the company said.

In a 30-day period between August and September, the group, called "Phosphorous" by the company, made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific customers and then attacked 241 of those accounts. (http://bit.ly/2ngs5bZ)

