Microsoft faces U.K. suit over cloud computing licenses, Reuters reports

December 03, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Microsoft (MSFT) is facing a claim in Britian that thousands of businesses using cloud computing services provided by Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) and Alibaba (BABA) may be paying higher license fees to use Windows Server software, Reuters’ Paul Sandle reports. Competition lawyer Maria Luisa Stasi has filed a case at Britain’s Competition Appeal Tribunal, alleging that British businesses and organizations could collectively be owed more than $1.27B in compensation, Sandle writes, arguing that Microsoft is “punishing” U.K. businesses and organizations for using Google, Amazon and Alibaba for cloud computing by forcing them to pay more money for Windows Server.

