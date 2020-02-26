Microsoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

Adds previous forecast, background, share price

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Inc MSFT.O said on Wednesday it does not expect to meet the third-quarter revenue forecast for its 'more personal computing' business, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's shares were down nearly 1% in after-market trading.

Microsoft said its supply chain was returning to normal operations at a slower-than-expected pace. (https://prn.to/2VlmHTI)

The company had previously expected the unit, which houses Windows, to post third-quarter revenue between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. It has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

