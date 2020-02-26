US Markets

Microsoft expects unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

Trisha Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Microsoft Inc said on Wednesday it does not expect to meet the third-quarter revenue forecast for its 'more personal computing' business, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said its supply chain was returning to normal operations at a slower-than-expected pace. (https://prn.to/2VlmHTI)

