Microsoft expects unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Inc MSFT.O said on Wednesday it does not expect to meet the third-quarter revenue forecast for its 'more personal computing' business, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said its supply chain was returning to normal operations at a slower-than-expected pace. (https://prn.to/2VlmHTI)

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

