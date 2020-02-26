Microsoft Expects To Miss Personal Computing Segment Q3 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday said that the tech giant "do not expect to meet" More Personal Computing segment guidance for the third quarter.

The company said that although it sees strong Windows demand in line with expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated at the time of its guidance issuance, due to the impact of coronavirus outbreak.

During its second quarter earnings call, Microsoft issued quarterly revenue guidance for More Personal Computing segment between $10.75 and $11.15 billion, which included a wider than usual range to reflect uncertainty related to the public health situation in China.

"As a result, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, we do not expect to meet our More Personal Computing segment guidance as Windows OEM and Surface are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated. All other components of our Q3 guidance remain unchanged," the company said.

The company said its top priority remains the health and safety of employees, customers, partners, and communities.

