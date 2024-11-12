Microsoft exec sells $3.05M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Microsoft (MSFT) disclosed that its EVP of Business Development, Christ Young, sold 7.2K shares of common stock on November 12th in a total transaction size of $3.05M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.