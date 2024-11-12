Microsoft exec sells $3.05M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Microsoft (MSFT) disclosed that its EVP of Business Development, Christ Young, sold 7.2K shares of common stock on November 12th in a total transaction size of $3.05M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MSFT:
- Two European Startups Rise Up to Challenge Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Game On: Analyst raise price targets on Take-Two after Q2 results
- Crexendo selected by Akabis to replace Microsoft Metaswitch platform
- BCP partners with Microsoft, Kyndryl on IT infrastructure update
- AI groups redesign model testing, create new benchmarks, FT reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.