Microsoft, Elon Musk's SpaceX partner to target space customers-WSJ

Microsoft Corp is partnering with Elon Musk-led SpaceX and others as it targets space customers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Microsoft would help deploy and connect new services using low-orbit spacecraft being proposed by SpaceX, and more traditional fleets of satellites circling the earth at higher altitudes, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3kdFTfO)

SpaceX and Microsoft could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

