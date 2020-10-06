Microsoft denies U.S. suggestion that diversity commitments may be illegal

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Tuesday "emphatically" denied a suggestion in a recent letter from the U.S. Department of Labor that its recent initiative to spend $150 million on diversity and inclusion measures amounted to illegal race discrimination.

In a blog post, General Counsel Dev Stahlkopf said the denial was in response to a letter Microsoft received last week from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.