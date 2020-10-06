US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft denies U.S. suggestion that diversity commitments may be illegal

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday "emphatically" denied a suggestion in a recent letter from the U.S. Department of Labor that its recent initiative to spend $150 million on diversity and inclusion measures amounted to illegal race discrimination.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Tuesday "emphatically" denied a suggestion in a recent letter from the U.S. Department of Labor that its recent initiative to spend $150 million on diversity and inclusion measures amounted to illegal race discrimination.

In a blog post, General Counsel Dev Stahlkopf said the denial was in response to a letter Microsoft received last week from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular