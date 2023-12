Microsoft denies taking control at OpenAI after UK review

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft denied on Friday that it had taken control of OpenAI after Britain's anti-trust regulator said it was reviewing the nature of their partnership.

"The only thing that has changed is that Microsoft will now have a non-voting observer on OpenAI’s Board, which is very different from an acquisition such as Google’s purchase of DeepMind in the UK," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement.

"We will work closely with the CMA to provide all the information it needs," he said.

