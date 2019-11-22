Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds' Global Launch To Next Year

(RTTNews) - Microsoft has delayed the worldwide launch of its Surface Earbuds till Spring 2020. The $249 wireless earbuds were originally expected to launch this year.

The delay is a setback in Microsoft's attempt to compete with Apple's latest earbuds, AirPods Pro, which has a new design and features active noise cancellation.

"Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time...sometimes more than we planned on," Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay said in a tweet Thursday.

He further said, "To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020."

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Earbuds in October alongside its Surface Duo dual-screen Android phone and new Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 7 tablets.

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds battery life enables up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge, where as Apple's AirPods Pro, which also costs $249, delivers four and a half hours of listening time.

