Microsoft Deepens Agentic AI Push and Collaborations: What's Ahead?

Microsoft Corporation MSFT is sharpening its agentic AI thrust through a flurry of platform launches and ecosystem deals. On June 9, 2026, MSFT and KPMG expanded their global alliance: KPMG will harness Microsoft Agent 365 to extend its Trusted AI framework and roll out Microsoft 365 Copilot across its workforce of more than 276,000 professionals, with Microsoft classifying KPMG as a "Frontier Firm." The same day, Atos Group expanded its strategic collaboration with MSFT, deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot E7 to all 56,000 employees across 54 countries and managing a 19,000-agent fleet through Agent 365.



At Build 2026, MSFT unveiled the early access preview of Azure Cobalt 200 Arm-based virtual machines, which deliver up to 50% better generational performance over Cobalt 100 and are purpose-built for Linux-based agentic workloads, with the Cobalt 200 processor now deployed in more than 10 global regions. Microsoft also debuted Multipath Reliable Connection, an open networking protocol co-developed with AMD, Broadcom, Intel, NVIDIA and OpenAI, alongside the public preview of Azure HorizonDB.



The Microsoft Foundry catalog was expanded with public preview availability of multiple Anthropic Claude models and the general availability of OpenAI's GPT-5.5 on June 3, 2026. Last month, Agent 365 became generally available at $15 per user per month, with registry sync to AWS Bedrock and Google Cloud now in public preview.



These rollouts build on third-quarter fiscal 2026 momentum. MSFT posted revenues of $82.9 billion (up 18% year over year), with Microsoft Cloud at $54.5 billion (up 29%) and the AI business surpassing a $37 billion annualized run rate, up 123%. Azure grew 40%. Microsoft 365 Copilot paid seats topped 20 million, with seat additions accelerating 250% year over year. Nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 now run agents built via Copilot Studio's low-code/no-code tools, and over 300 customers are on track to process more than one trillion tokens on Foundry this fiscal year.



The expansion, however, carries cost pressure. Microsoft Cloud's gross margin is guided to roughly 64% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, down year over year on AI investments. Capital expenditures should exceed $40 billion next quarter and approximately $190 billion across 2026, with capacity remaining constrained through the year. MSFT guides fourth-quarter revenues of $86.7-$87.8 billion and expects double-digit growth in fiscal 2027.

How Do MSFT's Hyperscaler Rivals Stack Up?

Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL are mounting parallel pushes in agentic AI. Amazon brought OpenAI's GPT-5.5, GPT-5.4 and Codex into Amazon Bedrock, and on May 7, AMZN unveiled Bedrock AgentCore Payments in preview, built with Coinbase and Stripe, allowing agents to transact autonomously; Amazon's AgentCore SDK has been downloaded over two million times since preview. Alphabet, in turn, used Google Cloud Next '26 (April 22-23) to rebrand Vertex AI as the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, with the console-level cutover completed May 21. Alphabet's Agent Development Kit reached v1.0 across four languages, and Alphabet's A2A agent-to-agent protocol is now in production at 150-plus organizations.

MSFT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MSFT shares have lost 16.6% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s decline of 14.3%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has appreciated 14.6% in the same time frame.

MSFT’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, MSFT stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 7.91X compared with the industry’s 6.81X. MSFT has a Value Score of D.

MSFT’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.35 per share. The estimate indicates 27.2% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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