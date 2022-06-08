US Markets
Microsoft cuts Russia operations due to Ukraine invasion - Bloomberg News

June 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O is substantially cutting its business in Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, Microsoft said it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More than 400 employees will be affected, the report said, citing a company spokesperson.

Several major companies, including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Nike NKE.N and Dell Technologies DELL.N, have severed connections with Russia.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc FB.O and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google have also taken measures to restrict Russian state media from making money off ads on their platforms.

