Microsoft cuts Russia operations due to Ukraine invasion -Bloomberg

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

June 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O is substantially cutting its business in Russia, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The company, which suspended the sales of its products in Russia in March, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

