Microsoft Corporation Shares Close the Day 1.3% Higher - Daily Wrap
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares closed today 1.3% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 53.1% year-to-date, up 62.1% over the past 12 months, and up 501.3% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.1%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $349.67 and as low as $333.56 this week.
- Trading volume this week was 33.6% higher than the 10-day average and 22.0% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 89.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 49.1%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 87.5% higher than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
