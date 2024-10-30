Microsoft Corporation Reveals Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $24.667 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $22.291 billion, or $2.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $65.585 billion from $56.517 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $24.667 Bln. vs. $22.291 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.30 vs. $2.99 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $65.585 Bln vs. $56.517 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.