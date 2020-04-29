Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Corporation Reports Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $10.75 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $8.81 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $35.02 billion from $30.57 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $10.75 Bln. vs. $8.81 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q3): $35.02 Bln vs. $30.57 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular