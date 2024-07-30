News & Insights

Microsoft Corporation Q4 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

July 30, 2024 — 04:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.036 billion, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $20.081 billion, or $2.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $64.727 billion from $56.189 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $22.036 Bln. vs. $20.081 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.95 vs. $2.69 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $64.727 Bln vs. $56.189 Bln last year.

