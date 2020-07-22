Microsoft Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $11.20 billion, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $13.19 billion, or $1.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $38.03 billion from $33.72 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $38.03 Bln vs. $33.72 Bln last year.

